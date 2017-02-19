MULTAN:-The district administration denied permission to PPP for holding a public meeting here at Qasim Bagh Stadium on March 10.

According to a letter issued from office of the Multan DC, the public meeting cannot be held at the venue due to prevailing security situation. Sources in the administration said they fear that terrorists could struck at any place of gathering and they would not take risk about security of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as the general public.