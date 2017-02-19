TOBA TEK SINGH-Scores of PPP activists took out a rally here in Gojra to condemn suicide attack on Sehwan Sharif Shrine.

The rally started from from Gojra press club and after marching through different bazaars, reached Malkan Wala Chowk in main bazaar where the participants were addressed by different speakers.

In their speeches, PPP district general secretary Mian Islam Abid and other office-bearers condemned the killings of innocent people in the recent terrorist attacks. They blamed that Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan were patronising terrorists. They demanded both the ministers to resign due to their failure to control the law and order situation.

UoG supple exams from Mar 1st

GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) notified schedule for MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) 2016 supplementary examination, which will begin from March 1, 2017.

According to UoG controller examinations on Friday, the date sheet for the exams has been issued.

The UoG has completed all arrangements for the supplementary exams which will be held simultaneously at UoG City Campus GT Road, Govt College (boys) Satellite Town Gujranwala, Govt Jinnah Islamia College (boys) Sialkot, and Govt Degree College (boys) GT Road Jhelum, it added.