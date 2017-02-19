ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has held back promotions of more than 500 officers to Grade-20 and Grade-21 due to poor intelligence reports of a few officers, The Nation has reliably learnt.

The three-day meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) was held in the mid of December last year and it had reviewed promotion cases of more than 700 officers of different services groups and ex-cadres of Grade-19 and Grade-20. The CSB had recommended promotions of more than 500 officers, and in the second week of January, had sent minutes of the board meeting to PM House for approval.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that PM House had forwarded cases of 72 officers, who were among the recommended ones, to the Intelligence Bureau for re-verification of their performances. The sources said that PM Office was also seeing promotion cases of those officers, who had been recommended by CSB in 2013, but the PM Office had differed with the recommendation.

Talking to The Nation, Establishment Division Secretary Tahir Shahbaz confirmed that the PM has not given a formal approval to the promotions of Grade-20 and Grade-21 officers. He said that the Establishment Division was continuously in touch with the PM Office but premier has not yet signed the summary of the recommended officers.

According to rules, the CSB meeting should be held after every six months but the last CSB meeting was held after a gap of 19 months.

A senior officer said that it was unfortunate that the federal government could not issue notifications regarding promoted officers even after a hiatus of two months. He said that it was not such a cumbersome exercise for the PM Office to take such a long time on CSB’s recommendations regarding the promotions. He said that officers of Grade-19 and Grade-20 were highly upset about the approval of their promotion cases as they have already suffered due to non-convening of the CSB meeting for such a long time. He said that most of them were about to retire without being promoted to the next grade.

The CSB meeting was held under the chair of Federal Public Service Commission Chairman Naveed Akram Cheema while Establishment Division and Cabinet Division secretaries, chief secretaries of all provinces, Member National Assembly Amir Haider Khan, Senator Saud Majeed, SAFRON Secretary Shahzad Arbab, Secretary Foreign Affairs Division Aizaz Chaudhary, EAD Secretary Tariq Bajwa and Capital Administration and Development Division Secretary Nargis Dhillon also attended the meeting as members.

The huddle had approved the CSB meeting minutes. On the other hand, the federal government has also failed to issue promotion notifications of 25 officers of different services groups to Grade-22. The PM while chairing the promotion board meeting two weeks back had approved promotions of senior officers but the notifications have not yet been issued.