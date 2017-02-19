GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) notified schedule for MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) 2016 supplementary examination, which will begin from March 1, 2017.

According to UoG controller examinations on Friday, the date sheet for the exams has been issued.

The UoG has completed all arrangements for the supplementary exams which will be held simultaneously at UoG City Campus GT Road, Govt College (boys) Satellite Town Gujranwala, Govt Jinnah Islamia College (boys) Sialkot, and Govt Degree College (boys) GT Road Jhelum, it added.