WASHINGTON - An American truck and engine making company has won a $35 million contract to deliver 40 armoured vehicles to Pakistan from its plant in West Point, Mississippi.

The US Army announced the contract, saying Navistar International Corporation, based in Lisle, Illinois, had made the only bid for the mine-resistant and ambush-protected MaxxPro Dash DXM trucks.

Work is supposed to be done at Navistar’s plant in West Point, as well as in Pakistan, and is estimated to be finished by October 31, 2018, according to US media reports.

Although the West Point plant had laid off all its workers in 2013, it has since won a series of contracts to build or refurbish vehicles for the US Army and foreign militaries.

Spokeswoman Amy McCaskill says the new contract, combined with existing work, means the plant will maintain its current 340 employees.