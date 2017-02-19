SADIQABAD- The influential land mafia grabbed the land of a widow allegedly with the connivance of police here the other day.

Talking to media, Salma Bibi said that she owned a 1.5 marla plot on KLP Road. She said the land mafia with the connivance of the police transferred ownership of the land on fake documents. They also have built a boundary wall on the plot, she added. She alleged that check-post in-charge Sub Inspector Naveed Wahla is patronising the accused. She demanded the Punjab Chief Minister, IG Police and RY Khan DPO to take notice of the situation and retrieve her land from mafia.

RALLY WINNER HONOURED: Renowned political and social figure of Sadiqabad, Lala Safdar Khan Baloch arranged a luncheon in honour of Cholistan Jeep Rally winner Nadir Khan Magsi here the other day. On the occasion, he congratulated Nadir Magsi over winning the jeep rally.

He also showered the administration with praise for conducting the event. A large number of notables of Sadiqabad also attended the luncheon.