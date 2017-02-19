GUJRANWALA - A woman put up her five children for sale due to joblessness of her husband while the session court ordered the police to provide protection for the woman and her children.

Khalida, wife of Zaheerul Islam, and her five children were carrying a placard inscribed with “children for sale” at the session court gate. She said that her husband was jobless and often tortured her and the children on minor issues. She further said that he had evicted them from the house, resultantly she was now homeless and had no resources to bring up the children.

On receiving the information, Additional and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarak Bhatti took note and ordered the Aroop police to provide protection for the woman and her children and also submit a report in this regard within two days.

KIDS THRASHED: the factory owner tortured two minors for allegedly stealing some material from his factory while police have arrested the accused. It was reported that Khurram caught two children Salman, 12, and Zahid, 10, on suspicious of theft and later tortured the boys brutally. On media reports, the police arrested the accused and started investigations.

Disabled caught carrying arms at court

The police recovered arms from a disabled person, entering District and Sessions court premises here on Saturday.

According to police, Nasir along with his disabled uncle Naeem was trying to enter the District and Sessions court premises. However, the police personnel during checking recovered a pistol, knife and bullets from Naeem.

The Civil Lines Police arrested both the persons and registered a case against them.