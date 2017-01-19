GHIZER:- A plan by the enemies of Pakistan to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was foiled by the police by arresting 12 terrorists of a group. According to Inspector General (IG) Gilgit Baltistan, large quantity of arms and anti-Pakistan literature was recovered from the anti-State elements. The arms included 8 Kalashnikov, three shot guns (SMGs), one 7 MM rifle, 32 bore pistol and telescope.–INP

The terrorists were arrested in Ghizer. The IG Police said that the accused wanted to target the CPEC project.