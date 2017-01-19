The federal government has banned 62 organisations under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said a minister on Thursday, as Pakistan steps up its efforts to choke terrorist funding.

“Amendments in the Anti-Terrorism Act have been made with a focus to choke terrorist funding,” Balighur Rehmanm, state minister for interior, told the Senate during question hour session,

Major sources of funds used by the terrorists in the country include extortion money, funding by certain foreign intelligence agencies and drug money, said the minister.

Till now, he said, 844 cases have been registered in this regard and investigations are underway.

The government is under severe pressure from international groups and major opposition parties over the alleged immunity given to militant outfits. Members with suspected ties to militant groups continue to get elected to National and provincial assemblies.

Baligh said Pakistan was a signatory to the International Convention on the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The State Bank, the minister said, had issued detailed regulations to all the banks for strict compliance regarding anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.

Baligh said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 had been promulgated which would make collection of funds for terrorist organisations through any information system or electronic devices an offence.