Islamabad - A number of prominent politicians of the country received fake bank receipts worth billions of rupees during last couple of days, it was revealed yesterday.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader in NA Khursheed Shah, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, JUI chief Fazlur Rehman and some other lawmakers received the receipts.

According to NA Secretariat, Ayaz Sadiq was on a visit abroad when he came to know that fake transactions worth millions of rupees have taken place in his personal account.

When contacted, the bank termed the receipts fake, officials said.

Speaker’s office officials later said through a handout that Ayaz does not have any account in the bank mentioned in the slips.

It was further stated that the State Bank had been informed the very day the fake deposit certificates issue revealed.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah also received the fixed deposit bank receipt under his name, reportedly when he arrived at his chambers today.

According to officials when Shah showed ignorance of any transaction, the relevant bank was contacted which termed the receipt fake.

According to spokesman, the NA Speaker has written a letter to the State Bank governor, stating that the matter should be immediately investigated and he should be updated promptly on it. He also asked FIA to look into the matter.

According to officials, on Speaker’s letter, the State Bank of Pakistan gave directions to its relevant departments to carry out an inquiry and take requisite measures.

Raza Rabbani also ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said “this receipt is fraud, I don’t even have an account in that bank”.