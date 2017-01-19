MIRPUR (AJK)-In response to recent protest by legal fraternity, the government has removed the director the Estate Management of Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), and made him officer on special duty (OSD).

Imran Shaheen was made OSD in the Services and General Administration Department in Muzaffarabad for his alleged involvement in massive corruption, malpractices, irregularities and dereliction of duties besides indifferent attitude towards the common man.

“Imran Shaheen is repatriated and attached with S & GAD,” said an official notification issued by the AJK government late Tuesday. “Nadeem Ahmed Janjua, , Deputy Secretary Home Department is transferred and posted against the post of Director Estate Management Authority, Mirpur Development Authority in place of Imran Shaheen,” the notification added.

Led by Mirpur District Bar Association President Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed, dozens of black coats had stormed his office on January 12.

The District Bar Association had given dead line of two days to the AJK government of meeting its demands including the immediate remove of Imran Shaheen, Director Estate Management, MDA, from the office for alleged dereliction of duties besides indulging in massive corruption and malpractices through misusing his office.

The DBA Mirpur had also accused Shaheen for not expediting the long standing genuine issues of the local lawyers including not issuing a letter from the higher MDA authorities about early expedition of the pending applications of over 120 shelter-less lawyers about allotment of residential plots in any housing sector of the MDA in Mirpur. The DBA maintained that despite repeated reminders, in writing, verbally and through telephone calls by the DBA President and the Secretary General, then DEM of MDA Imran Shaheen paid no heed.

The Bar also demanded of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and the Chief Secretary of AJK government Sultan Sikander Raja for holding a high level judicial probe, through any judge of superior court into the issue.

At the same time, the local civil society including the independent quarters besides the legal community here have praised the swift action by the AJK government. Talking to this Correspondent here on Wednesday, these quarters described his removal as a step towards bringing Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the track of good governance after the immediate parts bleak five-years era of the PPP-led coalition government in AJK.