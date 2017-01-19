ISLAMABAD - The Ankara Kaur Dam, the main source of potable water for Gwadar and adjacent areas, has reached its dead level owing to consistent dry weather.

Water level in Ankara Kaur Dam is close to dead level because the 27km catchment areas of the dam had not received rains for many years, Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Dr Sajjad Hussain said Wednesday while briefing a meeting on the issue of potable water supply to Gwadar port city and adjacent areas.

The meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan iqbal and was attended by the officials from the Ministry of Planning, Government of Balochistan and Gwadar Development Authority.

The entire Makran Belt is facing drought-like situation due to dry spell, said Dr Sajjad Hussain. He further informed that at present water to the residents is being provided through water tankers from Mirani Dam. Ankara Kaur Dam was constructed in 1995 at a cost of $24 million to supply water to Gawadar and adjoining villages. The dam stretches over an area of 17,000 acre or 27km. He said the current need of water is 4.6 million gallons per day, which is expected to rise to 12 MGD till 2020 and 30 MGD till 2030.

Sajjad Hussain further said that to cater need of potable water, the construction of first phase of Shadi Kaur Dam has been completed. The project of transmission lines from Swad and Shadi Kaur Dam for the supply of 5.0 MGD water has been initiated. Similarly for an additional 5.0

MGD the project of a desalination plant has been initiated.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the concerned authorities to immediately resolve the issue of drinking water shortage in Gwadar. The minister said that keeping in view the future expansion of Gwadar Port City and planned industrialisation uninterrupted water supply to the area must be ensured.

He directed that to resolve the water supply issue, existing desalination plant at Karwat should be operationalised immediately. The minister further directed the authorities to accelerate work on the projects of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution project initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

Ahsan Iqbal further said that these projects were initiated not only to resolve the drinking water issue on permanent basis but should also cater for the future demands. The minister emphasised to ensure best medical facilities for the local population. The hospital at Gwadar should be run in a professional manner for providing better health services, he added.

It was decided to constitute a three-member committee comprising Member Infrastructure Planning, Secretary Health Balochistan and DG GDA to explore all options for public private partnership and prepare a business model for management of the hospital at Gwadar.