The British Broadcasting Corporation has started internal investigation against the reporter who has been accused of “misusing the platform of BBC” to publish a story on Park Lane flats in London owned by sons of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to reliable sources in BBC, the reporter Ather Kazmi has been accused by the BBC management of playing into the hands of a Pakistani political party by uploading an old story.

The sources said that the BBC has been put into a very embarrassing situation because the article carries nothing new.