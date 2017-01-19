LAHORE - As the PPP is all set to start its anti-government campaign today, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that his show was over now.

A day before he formally kick starts a mass mobilisation campaign against the sitting government, the PPP Chairman took to twitter to warn Nawaz Sharif about his anticipated political downfall in Punjab.

“PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad. Muk gaya tera Nawaz, go Nawaz, go Nawaz.”, he said in his tweet.

Bilawal had earlier tweeted that his party was all set to begin its mass contact campaign with a public rally on Thursday.

Led by the party Chairman, the PPP workers and supporters will set off for Faisalabad from Bilawal House at 10 am today.

The participants will reach Faisalabad in the evening after passing through Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura and Shahkot. Bilawal is scheduled to address the public at District Council Chowk at Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, party’s Lahore chapter took out a warm-up rally in the City to vitalise the party workers for today’s public show.

Led by Faisal Mir and Dr Zarrar Yusaf, ex-President PPP Zone- 154, Lahore, it started from Green Town and ended at Lahore Press Club after passing through Township, Kot Lakhpat Industrial Area, Model Town, Ferozepur Road,Canal Road, Mall Road, Empress Road.

At Press Club, PPP workers performed Bhangra on music.

They also chanted anti-government slogans-”Go Nawaz Go”; “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hay Nawaz Sharif Chor Hay”; “Bilawal Kay Char Mutalbaat Pooray Karin”. Addressing to the rally, Faisal Mir said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was starting the process of taking over Punjab from Thursday and the country will have the youngest Prime Minister in 2018.

He said that implementation of four demands of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only solution to all issues faced by Pakistan today.

He said that a full-time Foreign Minister was the need of the hour to bring Pakistan out of global isolation.

Mir further said that if a Parliamentary Committee on national security is announced, it will give a chance to democratically elected people to oversee the security matters.

Dr. Zarrar Yousaf said that when Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto started his politics from Lahore, entire Punjab supported him.

Likewise, when Shaheed Benazir Bhutto came back to Pakistan in 1986, entire Punjab stood up with her, he said, adding, that people of Lahore will accord a similar welcome to Bilawal also.

Abdul Qadir Shaheen, Khalid Butt, Zohaib Butt and Aqib Sarwar also addressed the rally.