World’s richest person and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates met Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’ Office said Thursday.

“Bill Gates said that he is looking forward to his visit in the coming months to Pakistan,” read the statement. It added that the technology tycoon praised the government on steps taken to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

“While commending the leadership role of the prime minister, Bill Gates said that 2017 would be the year of polio eradication from Pakistan,” read the statement.

The prime minister earlier had meeting with founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, who expressed his interest in expanding e-commerce network to Pakistan.

“We ready to invest in building e-commerce platform,” the Alibaba founder told the prime minister.