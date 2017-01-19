BEIJING - A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying has dispelled certain apprehensions of a specific lobby in India about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that it does not affect third party.

“As we repeatedly said that the CPEC is a new framework for long-term cooperation and development in various fields built up by China and Pakistan, which will help promote regional connectivity and trade and economic cooperation as well as regional peace, stability and development.

On such a basis, China has been pursuing all-around cooperation including regional connectivity projects. Some media in India are very interested in the CPEC.

“It targets no third party and will not affect China's stance on the Kashmir issue,” she said while replying to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Modi’s policy speech he made in New Delhi on January 17 in which he had referred to China-India relations.

The spokesperson further said, under the strong leadership of the two countries, these relations have been moving forward steadily, unleashing continuous potential for cooperation.

While pursuing the development of China-India relations, China has been respecting each other's core interests and major concerns and endeavouring to enhance mutual trust and cooperation, she stated.

“We admit that there are differences and disputes between the two sides, and we keep stating that China will stay in touch with India to properly manage these problems and resolve them through friendly consultations,:

INDIAN FS STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CPEC

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar took strong objection to the CPEC which passes through Gilgit-Baltistan saying there should have been some reflection on India’s unhappiness over it.

In an address at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar said on Wednesday it has been trying to convince the Chinese government that its ascent is not harmful to the rise of China and that both countries should be sensitive on matters relating to sovereignty.

“What we are trying to do is to convince China that our rise is not harmful to China’s rise just as China’s rise need not be to India’s rise,” he said.

During the interactive session, in which he touched upon a vast array of subjects concerning international relations, Jaishankar said the SAARC has been made “ineffective due to the insecurity of one member”.

Jaishankar said there has been overall broadening of ties with China, especially in areas of business and people-to-people contact, but they have been overshadowed by differences on certain political issues.

“But it is important for the two countries not to lose sight of the strategic nature of their engagement, or falter in their conviction that their rise can be mutually supportive,” he said.

Replying to a question on CPEC, he said both countries should show sensitivity to each other’s sovereignty. “China is a country which is very sensitive on matters concerning its sovereignty. So we would expect that they would have some understanding of other people’s sensitivity on their sovereignty,” he said.

He said the CPEC project has been undertaken without consultation with India and that its sensitivity and concerns towards it are natural.