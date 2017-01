LAHORE: A fire broke out at a cotton godown situated at the second floor of a three-storey building at the Macleod Road area of Lahore which also engulfed the surrounding shops.

According to details, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of one hour.

The rescue teams said that the fire started due to short circuit. No loss of life was reported in the incident, however, valuables worth million of rupees were destroyed in the blaze.