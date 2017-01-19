ISLAMABAD - The ECP has issued notices to top PTI leaders after clubbing together two new applications submitted by Advocate Akram Sheikh in the disqualification references.

Top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary-General Jahangir Tareen are in trouble because of the time constraint to defend them in the disqualification references in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As per the law these references sent to the Election Commission from Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have to be decided within 90 days.

However, legal experts say the Election Commission has powers to extend the timeline.

The ECP on Wednesday resumed hearing of the disqualification references sent by the speaker in September last year.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan conducted the hearing.

Legal counsels of the petitioners and respondents appeared before the commission and contested the legality of the references.

Akram Sheikh Advocate, the legal counsel of Talal Chaudhry MNA and others at the outset of the arguments tender his apology for being absent on the last hearing because of illness.

The commission allowed him to present his legal points.

He submitted two applications before the commission with the plea that solid evidence was available against the respondents, and requested the commission to club the two applications with the disqualification references.

The commission obliged him and clubbed the application with the disqualification references.

The five-member commission also issued notices to Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen on the two new applications filed by Akram Sheikh today for their response, and adjourned the hearing till February 1.

Akram Sheikh argued that both Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen had violated articles 62 and 63 of the constitution by concealing their assets in the declarations they had filed to the Election Commission for e contesting the election.

He said that Imran Khan in declaration of his assets, showed 30-kanal land in Bani Gala as a 'gift'. But when analyzed carefully, it turned out that the land was sold by Jemima Khan and Imran Khan purchased it. The revenue record of the land also substantiates the aforementioned facts, he added.

As regards Jahngir KhanTareen, Akram Sheikh said that he also breached the Article 62 and 63 by concealing his offshore company he owned.

The legal counsels of Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen including Naeem Bukhari Advocate while defending their clients said that disqualification references sent by the Speaker National Assembly are biased and political motivated.

Naeem Bukhari rejected the allegations as baseless on the ground that they have nothing to do with Imran Khan as he contested the election in 2013 whereas the Bani Gala land owned by his client and in question is old.