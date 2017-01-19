DAVOS: Former army chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif said on Thursday that Kashmir dispute of Pakistan with India should be addressed in light of resolutions of the United Nations.

The former army chief convened meetings with delegations of several states on sidelines of World Economic Forum during his Switzerland visit.

While addressing the delegations, Raheel Sharif said that Pakistan played the primary role in war on terror. He said that Kashmir dispute should be solved between Pakistan and India on priority basis.

Balochistan, he said, has been strengthened in context of democracy, stability and peace and Pakistan has broken the shackles of extremism.

The former army chief had earlier highlighted Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and sacrifices rendered by the countrymen and the soldiers in war on terror.

Raheel Shairf let it out that banned organisations were taking advantage of digital means of communication and called for the world powers to cooperate to weed-out extremism.