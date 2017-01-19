ISLAMABAD - In the face of growing criticism on the slack role of Kashmir Committee of the Parliament, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman came up with elaborate programme to observe solidarity day with Kashmiris on February 5.

JUI-F Majlis Shoora a few days back had also announced to observe February 5 in more forceful fashion and in this connection the party’s chapters at district level were directed to arrange rallies and hold seminars and other activities to highlight the Kashmir cause and to expose the ongoing blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The party activists were given direction by the central leadership to mobilise and sensitise general public on the issue and mark the day in more vibrant manner so that the whole world could be given the message that Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren in this time of trial.

The ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir had taken a new dimension after the brutal killing of one of the freedom fighter Burhan Wani which had triggered strikes and protests across the occupied Kashmir and in these protests scores of youth were also martyred by the Indian occupation forces.

During these developments, the role of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is chairman Kashmir Committee of the Parliament, came under scathing criticism for what his opponents said inaction of the committee in highlighting the cause of Kashmiri people.

JUI-F leadership came in defence of their party chief on media and even Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself came on media to explain his position and said that in the limited role the committee had they were performing their duty well and shifted the burden of taking up the issue at international level on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s missions abroad.

Later the JUI-F chief from time to time had given statements on Kashmir issue and grilled the Indian forces for their gross human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir.

But a couple of days back the veteran and more revered leader of All Parties Hurryiat Conference Syed Ali Geelani also came up with the inaction and apathy of Kashmir Committee of the Parliament to the plight of the Kashmiri people suffering at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

In a statement, he demanded of the appointing some active and vibrant person to head the body so that the case of Kashmiris could be highlighted at international level in more forceful fashion.

The JUI-F leaders came up with mild reaction to the statement of Syed Ali Geelani and said that it was a result of some misunderstanding or the statement was wrongly attributed to the veteran Kashmiri leader.

They said that not only JUI-F Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman in his capacity as chairman of Kashmir Committee of the Parliament was playing a significant role in highlighting the cause of Kashmiris fighting for their undeniable right to self-determination but his party was also busy extending moral and political support to the cause of Kashmiris by projecting their case at all available forums both within and outside the country.