The cyber crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a woman on the messaging service Whatsapp.

The suspect named Saleem allegedly used to blackmail the woman and her family on Whatsapp to extort money from them, and regularly call her from different mobile phone numbers.

The FIA arrested him after a complaint was lodged and had registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway while the material used to blackmail the woman has also been retrieved.