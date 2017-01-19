GUJRANWALA-Gepco employees staged a protest against the government in front of Press Club here on Wednesday.

The protesters led by their union’s regional chairman Iqbal Dar and Secretary Waliur Rehman chanted slogans and condemned the government efforts to stop Wapda centralized referendum.

They said Gepco employees want to take part in centralised referendum according to the decisions of FIRC and Islamabad High Court. However, the federal government issued a notification against this referendum, this act of government is condemnable and we did not accept this notification, they added.

RAIDS: FIA teams in different raids arrested three accused including two proclaimed offenders on Wednesday. SHO Waqar Awan along with team raided at Sambrial and arrested proclaimed offender Nasir Sohatra in another raid proclaimed offender Akram Mushtaq was arrested from Lahore.

Sub inspector Ghulam Hussain Khan along with team raided at a technical college Karyala and arrested the owner Mushtaq Ahmed and recovered five passports and other documents. All the accused were involved in human trafficking.