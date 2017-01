Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed said today, that government has failed to show money trail in Supreme Court.

Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to present himself for accountability instead of taking immunity.

“Panama Leaks case will strengthen democracy in Pakistan,” he added.

AML Chief said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders’ language is worsening day-by-day.”

He also said, “The case would be concluded in last week of January.”