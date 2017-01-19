FAISALABAD-Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said that the Punjab Educational Endowments Fund (PEEF) is the ray of hope for the underprivileged people.

He added that it provides them with a platform to continue their journey of education. He addressed a PEEF ceremony held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He said that the Punjab chief minister had initiated the Punjab Educational Endowments Fund eight year ago with Rs 1 billion which has now risen to Rs 17 billion. He said that the government has disbursed Rs 7.5 billion scholarship to 178,000 needy students and all the scholarships are being provided on purely merit basis without any discrimination.

He said that the recruitments of govt. jobs were also being made on merits through NTS and not a single complaint had been reported against the merit. He said that government was taking revolutionary measures to promote the quality education especially for under privileged students that will move the country to the new height of development and prosperity. He termed Danish Schools are the hallmark measure meant for providing quality education for the deprived segment.

He said that no nation can make development without the quality education in the society. He said that the country was surrounded in two main issues including terrorism and loadshedding. He said that the government had overcome the issues and taking all possible measures to ensure the quality life to the people. He said that there is a segment which always portrays negativisms, sabotaging the peace in the country. He pointed out that propaganda against baseless rigging in the polls gave nothing and wasted one year of the people. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a hallmark step.

He said that under the project, the new projects of the electricity are being initiated that will provide electricity on low rate. He said that the government was ensuring transparency and merit. PEEF Vice Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib said the PEEF was started in 2009 in order provide the financial assistance to the people. He said that the 80 scholarships were being disbursed on merit while 20 percent on the quota for the orphan, disable children, minority, and employees of the grade 1 to 4.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while praising measures being taken on the part of Punjab government said that education was base for the development of any society. He added that under the PEEF, Rs 830 million has been disbursed in Faisalabad Division that benefited 19,945 students. He said that UAF 2,223 students got scholarship under the PEEF. He said that University was providing the consultancy to the government on the different issues of the education, agriculture and rural development. He said that Punjab Agriculture Policy was being revamped that will not increase the productivity but make the sector profitable. He lauded the Punjab Chief Minister for providing the 300 foreign scholarships.