ISLAMABAD: Collision of convoy vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and PML-N senator Chaudhry Tanvir took place, due to over speeding near Parliament House today.

According to details, convoys of PTI chief Imran Khan and Senator Chaudhry Tanvir were heading toward Supreme Court regarding hearing of Panamagate case as three vehicles of PTI convoy collided with PML-N senator convoy however Imran Khan, the Senator and their drivers and workers remained unhurt in the accident.

The incident damaged the vehicles of both the parties. Imran Khan and Senator Chaudhry Tanvir reached Supreme Court through other vehicles.