Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday assured the business community in Karachi that security operation would continue, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Businesses and investment in Karachi will continue to benefit from improving Law and order and should, in turn, ensure national and social obligations,” said General Bajwa.

The army chief also interacted with officers and soldiers, and lauded the Rangers and law enforcement agencies for the operations conducted across the metropolis.

General Bajwa appreciated the efforts of all involved for significantly reducing terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and target killings.

“Army as a state institution would continue to give full support to all government institutions involved in Karachi operation particularly Sindh police and civil administration,” said the army chief.