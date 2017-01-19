MIRPUR (AJK)-Noted nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand said that the invincible defence system of Pakistan guarantees the defence of Kashmir which is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that the hearts of entire Pakistani nation beats in unison with their Kashmiri brethren.

Dr Samar was addressing Annual Olympiad ceremony at the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here the other day. He pointed out that Nasr Missile of Pakistan is the most modern technology introduced in the country. "The enemy would have to think about for thousands times before daring to launch any misadventure against Pakistan," he observed.

The veteran scientist went on to say that amassing material and huge foreign exchange do not become assets of a country. Rather educated and hardworking youth are considered as asset of the country, he added.

He applauded Mirpur University of Science & Technology for establishing high ranking among the high quality universities in a short span of time across the country. He praised Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman and his associates for their abilities, high intellect and professional skills.

The ceremony was largely attended by students of the university and the faculty members including Registrar Waris Jaral, Dean Dr Riaz Mughal, Prof Shabir Mirza, Chairman Civil Engineering Department Anwar Khatab and Assistant Registrar Raja Ijaz Salim. MUST Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman, Prof Anwar Khataab, Chairman Civil Engineering Department, Director Students Affairs Assistant Prof Shahid Amin and others also spoke on the occasion.

The vice chancellor said that hard working, commitment and determination were the key to achieve the fame and the laurels at each step of life the world over. The VC asked the students to follow the footsteps of the great scientist who attained honour, distinction and fame.

Habibur Rehman expressed gratitude of Dr Mubarek for gracing the occasion through his presence - which, he added, was no doubt a matter of great pleasure for the students as well as the faculty.

Addressing the ceremony Prof Anwar Khataab thanked Dr Sammar Mubarak for attending the ceremony. He apprised the ceremony of the curricular and co-curricular activities of the varsity for the delivery of quality education to the students of over 22 departments of science, engineering and technology.

He later visited the creation of the varsity students at the stalls on the occasion and praised the skills of the new generation.