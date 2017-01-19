SADIQABAD-The public has honoured the ruling party with their trust in the local bodies' elections which stand testimony to the public satisfaction over the PML-N performance.

PML-N leader Mian Farhad Ali stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the party workers and office-bearers are united under the leadership of district council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari. With functioning of the local bodies, a new chapter of prosperity and development will begin in the district, he claimed. He said that a number of development projects including water supply scheme, construction of grid station and other health and education-related projects were completed under the supervision of Standing Committee for Water and Power chairman Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari. The party will continue to serve the masses without any discrimination, he pledged.