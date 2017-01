A man has set fire to his wife over domestic dispute, reported Waqt News.

Muhammad Mansha, a husband, burnt his wife with kerosene oil. She is a mother of 4 children. When the kids tried to save their mother, the father beat them up. The mother was shifted to Mayo Hospital, where the doctors said that 60% of her body was burnt and is in critical condition.

Shalimar Police has arrested Mansha and when asked about the reason for this drastic step he said, “Iam fed up of domestic issues.”