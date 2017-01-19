KASUR-In this age, when the entire world has been transformed into a global village, media is crucial to protect the state interests.

PML-N MNA Mian Waseem Akhtar stated while talking to the Kasur Press Club office-bearers here the other day.

He said that media is eyes of the government through which it acquaints with the public problems and is forced to do something practically for its mitigation. "In today's world, it has become impossible for the poor to fight for his rights, but through media, they can convey their grievances to rulers," he pointed out. The PML-N leader also congratulated the KPC members over their recent victory in the press club polls. He expressed his optimism that the KPC new office bearers will come to expectations of the journalist community and will spare no effort to fulfil their responsibility.

Kasur Press Club chairman Ashraf Wahla, president Haji Sharif Mehr and general secretary Tariq Mehmood Jutt were also present on the occasion