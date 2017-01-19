Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate Multan Metro Bus project soon.

Chief Engineer of the project, Sabir Sadozai said the project has been completed at a cost of over Rs 28 billion. The route of metro bus service is from Bahauddin Zakariya University to Chowk Kumharanwala. There are 21 stations and one under pass on the route of bus service.

He said the project has enhanced the beauty the city. Sadozai termed Multan Metro Bus project better than Lahore and Islamabad. Ninety seven thousand commuters are likely to avail the facility daily.