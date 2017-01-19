MULTAN-Multan Commissioner Asadullah Khan declared on Wednesday the Metro Bus Project was ready for inauguration and the inaugural ceremony would be held whenever the government gave an okay nod for it.

He disclosed this while briefing a group of media after their visit to the Multan Metro stations and route. The Commissioner added that initially 35 busses would be run and 95,000 people were likely to commute daily. He said that the experience gained from the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro projects was fully utilised to make Multan metro project flawless. He urged upon the media to discourage rumours about the metro project as it would prove a ladder to the development for the historic town of Multan. Talking to the journalists, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha said that the papers work for the inauguration of the project was complete and different committees comprising officers had been constituted to finalise arrangements for the launching. “Just the date is awaited,” he added.

Earlier, briefing the media, the technical advisor for the project, Sabir khan Saddozai said that the project was clear of all errors and it would offer employment to 2600 worker. He added that the 18.5 kilometre long track cost Rs. 28.88 billion which also included over Rs. 4.23 billion paid to the affectees, purchase of lift and escalator, construction of bus depot and control and command centre, purchase of street lights and doors for the stations.

He said that the escalators, lifts, generators, expansion joints and launching pads had been imported from Europe. He said that the Hafi Jamal Road got 35 foot expansion due to the project as a result of which people entering Multan from Bahawalpur by-pass got a beautiful corridor.

He told the journalists that the project had an expected life of 50 years but it could serve the people for 100 years if it was looked after properly. He said that over 50,000 engineers, skilled persons and labourers got direct jobs due to this project. He said that the project would change the transport culture of the town and it would give a new face to Multan.

He further revealed that the project had been divided into nine packages which included construction of the track, acquisition of land, payment of money to the affectees,

Earlier, the journalists visited different stations and underpasses and commuted on metro busses. About 20 busses operated on the route during the visit and the journalists observed their crossing and overtaking.