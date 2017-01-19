ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that there was no doubt a “criminal act” was committed in Tayyaba case; therefore, no patch up was acceptable.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heading a three-member bench said how come people beat children up and then say the crime is bailable.

The bench was hearing a suo motu case taken against the alleged torture on 10-year-old maid, Tayyaba.

The court ordered the federal capital police to complete investigation into Tayyaba torture case in 10 days.

Advocate General Islamabad Mian Abdul Rauf submitted a probe report.

According to the report, Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurrum’s wife Maheen Zafar is the accused, while the judge was also involved indirectly in the offence. The court directed the police to present case challan to begin trial. The police informed the court that they would submit DNA reports in three days.

The chief justice observed that there was no doubt that a “criminal act” had been committed in Tayyaba case.

The child had allegedly been employed as a maid and abused by the now made OSD, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Maheen Zafar.

CJP Nisar directed the police to submit a challan in order for the trial to begin.

The police submitted its investigation report for the case, but additionally sought a week's time to complete investigations, and submit a final medico-legal report, saying they were still waiting for the results of DNA tests.

During proceedings, the CJP asked the police how crimes such as child abuse could be stopped in future and whether Tayyaba's case could be considered bonded-labour.

Human rights lawyer Tariq Mehmood informed the court that there had been no progress on a bill concerning children's rights after it was presented in the Senate.

Under present law, anyone found guilty of employing a child is fined Rs200 and the child's parents Rs50, said Mahmood, who is a retired justice. CJP Nisar also questioned the grounds on which Khan's wife, Maheen Zafar, was granted bail.

Her lawyer Sardar Aslam responded that the offence her client had been accused of was bailable.

What kind of a law is it that you beat up a child and obtain bail, CJP Nisar remarked, observing that the bail could now be reviewed as new clauses had been added to the FIR. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till January 25.