NOORPUR THAL-The Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman advised the officials to utilise all available resources for addressing problems of the public.

At an introductory meeting here at Jinnah Hall, TMC chairman Rao Muhammad Alam the government officers play a vital role in achieving the goals set for public welfare. On the occasion, he was briefed about functioning of different state departments.

Later, Mr Rao visited water filtration plants and different disposal stations across the city. He also listened to the locals' problems and assured them of its early resolution.

MEHFIL-E-MILAD

The annual Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony was organised at Ghousia Girls College to pay reverence and respect to the holy Prophet (SAWW). On the occasion, the participants held special prayers for the unity and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

A large number of women from different villages of Thal attended the Milad ceremony.