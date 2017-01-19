ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), submitted a privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday in National Assembly.

The opposition coalition for respective motion was headed by PPP leader and leader of the opposition Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah. The motion highlights the contradiction between PM’s statements in National Assembly and his lawyer’s stance in the Supreme Court.

It must be noted here that the lawyer of the Sharif family requested Supreme Court that statements made by Nawaz Sharif with relevance to Panama Leaks in parliament should not be made part of court’s proceedings.

The motion states that such a request made by PM’s lawyer is a proof that he lied in National Assembly thereby breaching the privilege of lower house. Hence, this matter should be quickly brought to the parliament in order to take action.

The motion was signed by many opposition leaders including Khurshid Shah, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aftab Sherpao, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Shireen Mazari and others.