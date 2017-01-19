MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for restoring subsidy on fertilisers.

PESS Kissan Wing District President Mukhtar Virk said during the previous year, the farmers' community largely benefitted from Kissan Package and the government's farmers friendly policies. The farmers were given seeds free of cost and provided with laser levellers to design and level fields with proper slopes to preserve water and get bumper crops. The subsidy on fertilisers is a very kind and friendly step of the government for increasing agriculture produce and improving farmers' economy.

He said these unprecedented steps have greatly encouraged the farmers and they feel grateful to PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif. However, he complained about traders who make cartel and indulge in profiteering. He urged government to exercise strict control over fertilisers traders and shopkeepers.