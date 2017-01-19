ALIPUR CHATHA:- Renowned political and social figure Muhammad Siddique Hanjra was laid to rest here the other day. He had died in Lahore after suffering a brief illness. His services for the people of Alipur Chatha spanned of 30 years. He was also elected as local bodies’ chairman several times. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended his funeral which was offered at his native village in Alipur Chatha.