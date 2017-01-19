Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) kicked off its ‘anti-government rally’ on Thursday from Lahore to Faisalabad, with party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calling for an end to the ruling government’s tenure.

“We know how to get rid of PML-N government,” the Bhutto scion told a charged crowd of supporters as he took the centre-stage in Sheikhupura.

“We are against this corrupt system. The people have to come out of their homes to get out of this system. We have to get rid of those who sit with banned outfits.”

The PPP chairman demanded of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to accept his four demands or continue to face protests.

Bilawal had announced the rally in a tweet after his father, Asif Ali Zardari left for the United States to attend the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The father-son duo, elected president and chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP) and PPP respectively, would also contest by-polls in order to become part of “this parliament”.