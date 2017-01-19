SADIQABAD-The PPP workers and office-bearers are working hard to strengthen the party network across RY Khan district to surprise political rivals by sweeping the next general polls.

PPP MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood stated while talking to media and the party here the other day.

“Having strong belief in public power, Pakistan People’s Party is making all-out efforts for strengthening democratic institutions in the country, he pointed out, claiming that soon the party, with the public assistance, will be transformed into a disciplined and most powerful political organisation in the country. He also criticised the government, saying those who claimed to eliminate load-shedding in six months, have failed to generate requisite electricity even after the lapse of three and half years. He said that the government has done nothing but added to public problems.