CHANGA MANGA - Former Chunian Tehsil Nazim Rana Ibad Khan’s mother passed away yesterday. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

People from all walks of life including Mian Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri, Mian Muhammad Naseem, Sarfraz Ahmad Zaki, Chaudery Khalid Mehmood Gujjar and others offered the funeral prayers.