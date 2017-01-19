ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday disapproved recently promulgated National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 with a majority vote through an opposition-backed resolution.

The law, that imposed lifetime ban for holding public office as well as dismissal from the government service for the beneficiaries of plea bargain and voluntary return in corruption cases, was struck down through the resolution with 33 votes in favour and 21 in opposition.

The opposition parties including the PPP, the PTI, the MQM, the ANP and the PML-Q as well as Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), a coalition partner of the government and a lawmaker of the Fata sitting on the treasury benches, voted in favour of the resolution to disapprove the law.

Before votes were counted, Law Minister Zahid Hamid requested the opposition not to disapprove the law, as this would be tantamount to prompting the culture of corruption in the country.

Last week, as many as 38 opposition lawmakers as well as PkMAP and the Fata from treasury benches had moved a resolution, under the Constitution, in the Senate Secretariat to disapprove the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2017.

The ordinance was promulgated on January 7, only two days before the fresh sitting of the Senate as under the law an ordinance could not be issued when any house of the Parliament is in session.

The ordinance amended the controversial provisions of plea bargain and voluntary return in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Taj Haider, while giving reasons for moving the resolution, said that the government promulgated the ordinance in unnecessary “hurry and at a time when the Upper House had been summoned.

“The law should be tabled in the house in the form of a bill. The punishment of lifetime ban is illegal and has no solid ground behind it,” he said.

Earlier, Law Minister Zahid Hamid, while arguing in support of the law, said that the ordinance was promulgated in the light of observation of the Supreme Court against the controversial provisions of plea bargain and voluntary return.

“What message, you are going to convey through the resolution whether you want to promote the laws of plea-bargain and voluntary return that promote corruption culture,” Hamid said.

He while reading out the report of a Senate committee said that even three signatories of the resolution including Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan had opposed the provisions of voluntary return and plea bargain in the past.

The law minister said that the law not only imposed lifetime ban but also focused on recovery of money acquired through corrupt means from those who would avail those provisions.

He requested the opposition parties to either withdraw the resolution or defeat it.

Earlier, Law Minister Zahid Hamid responding to a call attention notice about the issuance of special hunting permits to Qatari princes for hunting of migratory bird Houbara Bustard in Balochistan as well as other areas, and problems arising out of this policy, said that the federal government did not issue those permits rather the respective provincial governments did.

“The federal government only notifies the hunting areas in consultation with the provinces,” he said.

Hamid added that all security arrangements were also made by the provincial governments for the foreign dignitaries.

He said that Houbara Bustard was not among endangered species under an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s list and its sustainable use was allowed.

“The ministry of environment had developed a code of conduct for the hunting parties and this had been conveyed to all the foreign embassies,” the minister said.

Under this code, the minister went on to say that total hunting period was of three months and out of this, only 10 days of hunting was allowed with the maximum number of 100 birds.

Only notified dignitary was allowed to hunt, and it should be carried out without destroying the flora and fauna of the area.

He further said that the federal government had realised 250 million rupees for the Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund to protect and promote those species.

However, the chairman asked the law minister and the Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq to sit with the five lawmakers, who were movers of the notice, to hear their apprehensions as they belonged to the hunting areas.

Earlier, Senator Fateh Muhammad Hassani, a lawmaker from Balochistan said that the federal government representatives deputed in the hunting areas were making the situation worse for the locals.

Senator Rozi Khan Kakar alleged that federal minister was involved in the issuance of permits to Qatari princes after getting some financial benefits from them.

PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar said that the policy was against the autonomy of the provinces.

Separately, Senator Usman Kakar on a point of public concern said that the parliamentary committee formed on the extension of military courts had no representation of the Upper House.

“I think he [Kakar] is right to some extent,” Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said, directing the law minister to include all parliamentary leaders of the Senate in the committee headed by the NA speaker.