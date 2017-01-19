SIALKOT-Speakers during a ceremony stressed a need for promotion of love and better social attitude toward the visually impaired and disabled people to make them useful citizens of the society.

They were addressing the 10th assistive devices distribution ceremony for the people with disabilities. Miss Shamsa Kanwal, a visually impaired woman, said that everyone has to change their thoughts and attitude towards the disabled people in the society for making them useful citizens.

She vowed to struggle hard for the betterment of the disabled persons in Pakistan, urging the government to initiate a nationwide survey about the disabled persons. She said that there was no proper data- about the disabled persons by any department in Pakistan.

The speakers included Arshad Mehmood, Mrs. Ghazala Akbar, Pervaiz Ahmed Khan, Mian Muhammad Anwar and Khawaja Masud Akhtar. They also urged the government to ensure early establishment a special helpline for them. They said that the helpline would help a lot in solving the several social problems of the disabled persons especially the visually impaired persons.

They also urged the local industrialists, exporters and philanthropists to come forward and donate generously for the betterment and welfare of the people with disabilities.

They added that the government should initiate some effective and revolutionary steps for the betterment of the disabled people and making the visually impaired people as the useful citizens of the society by giving them a proper social cover as well.

She added that the visually impaired persons in Pakistan have quite a difficult life. They distributed wheel chairs and other assistive devices to 40 visually impaired and disabled people during this ceremony.

GUJRANWALA SAW LESS CRIME IN 2016: Due to effective policing and determination to eliminate crime from the district, the crime rate significantly declined across the district in 2016.

According to CIA Police DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the police launched massive crackdowns on outlaws of different categories the last year. He said that the CIA busted 53 dacoit gangs and recovered Rs80.5 million cash, 80 motorcycles and 23 cars from their possession. He said that 22 outlaws were eliminated in different shootouts. He said that the police also arrested 67 proclaimed offenders during the last year, adding that a huge quantity of drugs including 60 kg of opium, 240 kg of hashish were also recovered during a crackdown on drug-peddlers. The police also recovered 380 illegally possessed arms during operations conducted against illegal weapons.

The DSP claimed the police resolved 21 blind murder cases, adding that eight accused, involved in murder-cum-dacoity incidents were also held. The CIA police also arrested 196 accused involved in robbery and dacoity incidents.