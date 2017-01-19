ISLAMABAD - UAE Ambassador Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi on Wednesday appreciated role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and expressed the desire of UAE to continue working with Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

According to ISPR, UAE envoy met with Chief of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

It further said that the army chief expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives of UAE nationals in recent bomb blasts in Afghanistan.

“Matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting”, ISPR added. The Army Chief appreciated UAE’s role in development projects in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ARMY CHIEF, AJK PM DISCUSS LOC SITUATION

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army is fully prepared and capable to respond to any threat from across the border.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff stated this while talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan who called on him at GHQ Rawalpindi.

ISPR further said that security situation on the Line of Control and other matters of mutual interest figured during the meeting. The AJK Prime Minister thanked COAS for Pakistan Army’s contributions towards security and development in AJ&K, particularly in the fields of education, health and communication infrastructure.