OKARA-The Tehsil Municipal Committee chairman said that uninterrupted supply of potable water to the public is amongst his top priorities.

Talking to media during his visit to water filtration plants in different areas here, Ch Muhammad Azhar said that water filtration plants have been installed across the tehsil for the provision of clean drinking water.

He said that the officials have also been prodded into serving public and advised to work considering it as a noble duty.

The TMC chairman also ordered the MC Chief Officer Tariq Parvez and Engineers - Shahid Jamil and Hafiz Umair - to ensure cleanliness arrangements at the plants.