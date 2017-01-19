Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari has directed Chairman Pakistan People Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not to go back from the four demands and to give the government tough time.

In a telephonic conversation with Chairman PPP Bilawal before commencement of PPP anti government rally , Ex-president Zardari said that government is playing with National Interests and was not giving any consideration to 4 demands presented by PPP. He should not go back from these four points at any cost and he should give tough time to government, he added.

Chairman PPP Bilawal assured Zardari that the anti-government movement will now move forward.