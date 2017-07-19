BAHAWALPUR-A total of 372 laptops were distributed to the students of Government College of Technology Bahawalpur under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme.

A ceremony was held under the supervision of Principal Akram Fani in which MPA Qazi Adnan Fareed participated as the chief guest while Director Research and Development Dr Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah and Higher Education Commission’s Regional Coordinator for Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Syed Qayyum Ali Shah were also present.

Speakers congratulated the students and shared their thoughts about the benefits of the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, and said that the government’s laptop scheme has urged the students towards the educational activities and without doubt this is a great step of the prime minister.

On the occasion, the students thanked the prime minister, and said that the scheme should continue so that students can continue their studies in a modern way.

POLICE CLAIM: Maintaining law and order is the top priority of police, said District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas.

A meeting was held in DPO Office in which lawmakers participated. Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that according to the directions issued by Punjab government, the laws with respect to maintaining law and order were being implemented. All the practical steps were being taken for the purpose, he said adding that collective peace situation in Bahawalpur district is satisfactory.

He said that operations under the National Action Plan are in progress in which action against the violators of laws regarding loudspeaker, temporary residence, arms ordinance, hateful literature and hate speech was being taken and cases were being registered according to the law.

He said that campaign in progress against the unregistered motorcycles and underage driving. He said that along with the provision of security it was also among the priority to provide transport security for the people.

The MPA appreciated the performance of the police during Ramazan and during the Ahmadpur East incident. He said that police performance in Bahawalpur was satisfactory.