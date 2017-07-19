MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that the country cannot afford political chaos as it will lead towards derailment of democracy, asking political parties to act responsibly.

Talking to delegations of citizens here at his residence on Tuesday, he said that a weak democracy is thousand times better than a dictatorship. He was of the opinion that non-democratic government delivered nothing to the nation except for giving a sense of deprivation. He said that the government should take immediate steps to eliminate sense of deprivation from Balochistan.

Hashmi said that the political workers rendered tremendous sacrifices for democracy during the eras of dictatorship. “It is because of their efforts and sacrifices that the democracy is somehow making progress in the country,” he noted. He said that he is a staunch advocate of parliamentary democracy and would continue his struggle for this cause. “I have been elected to the assembly by the people for 11 times. I’ll continue my endeavours for democracy till my last breath,” he declared.

He said that CPEC would prove a game-changer for the entire region. He pointed out that he had written in his book many years ago that a new bloc comprising Pakistan, China and Russia would take place. “Today it has become reality as the bloc is in the making,” he claimed. He was of the opinion that India would have to bow down finally. He said that the CPEC would prove a milestone in national progress and prosperity.

Referring to Panamagate case, Hashmi was of the opinion that an across the board accountability of all corrupt persons should be carried out. He said that instead of doing the accountability of just politicians, the corrupt persons from all walks of life should be caught and punished.

JUD FOR UN ACTION

AGAINST INDIA

Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) has accused India of using chemical weapons in occupied Kashmir, demanding UN and other concerned world bodies to take notice of Indian crimes and ensure withdrawal of Indian occupied forces from the valley.

Talking to the journalists here on Tuesday, the JuD Multan Ameer Mian Sohail Ahmad said that use of chemical weapons is terrorism and a war crime. He said that the Kashmir liberation movement has taken a new turn after Indian barbarianism, adding that the Kashmiri youth joined the liberation fighters with a renewed pledge and passion.

He pointed out that besides using chemical weapons, the occupation forces fired pallets on empty handed protesters, blew up the houses of Kashmiris with explosives and martyred ordinary citizens. “Despite all out oppression and tyranny, India has failed to silence the voice of Kashmiris. The incidents of Pakistani flag hoisting have increased remarkably,” he pointed out. He said that the entire Kashmiri leadership has been imprisoned or put under house arrest and they are banned from taking part in political activities.

He condemned that despite Indian terrorism, Pakistan put Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and other leaders under house arrest on international pressure for the last five months. He said that suppressing all voices raised in favour of Kashmiris by the world is unjust and condemnable. “On the other hand, Modi government is committing worst ever terrorism against Kashmiris and they are being subjected to genocide but the world is silent. It’s a criminal silence,” he maintained.