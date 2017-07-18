LAHORE: Chief of anti-narcotics force Brig Khalid Mahmood has revealed that almost half of the total the drugs, produced in Afghanistan, are being smuggled to Pakistan annually.

The ANF’s director general further said that they were taking multiple steps including border fencing to eradicate this menace from the society.

The officer was speaking at a conference titled “drug free Lahore” held at the police headquarters in the metropolis on Tuesday. Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains, Chairman Higher Education commission, Special Judge Anti-Narcotics Force Court, Commandant Intelligence Wing Punjab Rangers Headquarters, DIG Security, DIG Operations and heads of educational institutions also attended the conference.

Brig Khalid Mahmood said that 83 percent of world’s drugs were produced in Afghanistan out of which 40 percent drugs were being smuggled to Pakistan. He said that the ANF had erected border fence to stop the smuggling. He also said that the ANF every year destroys thousands of kilograms drugs seized from the arrested smugglers.

He said that the parley arranged to discuss this key issue is a step in the right direction and his force would extend full cooperation to the Lahore police with regard to crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers.

Lahore CCPO Amin Wains said that the growing use of narcotics among the youth is alarming and there was a dire need to take immediate measures to eliminate this menace from the city. SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem, Chairman Higher Education Dr Nizam ud Din, and Additional Session Judge Mirza Shahid Baig also spoke on the occasion.