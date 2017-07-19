ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Tuesday that they had started investigation of a money laundering case under which 2785 Pakistanis had received massive amount of Rs102 billion as ‘gift’ during previous financial year 2016-17.

Wealthy Pakistanis were reported to have laundered Rs102 billion during the last fiscal year by describing the money as ‘gift’. “The FBR has started investigation to probe the matter by issuing notice to these Pakistanis,” said an FBR official during a session of the Senate standing committee on finance which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. He further said that FBR had issued the notice under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The FBR’s officials said that they would not overlook the issue of money laundering or funding of terrorism while probing the case. The committee was told that the case was under initial scrutiny and FBR would brief regarding the outcome in future meeting.

The committee members showed concerns on over scandal of large amount being received in the form of gifts. They demanded that government should probe the matter thoroughly, as it seemed that people had whitened their black money. "The gift system is a mean to turn black money into white," said committee member, Kamil Ali Agha, who is a PML-Q senator. He further said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also received Rs1.07 billion as gift from his son in the Panama scandal.

“The FBR should probe the matter, whether these Pakistanis have gifted amount through legal channels or not,” said committee chairman Senator Mandviwalla.

Sharing details, the FBR said that as many as eight individuals declared gifts worth between Rs1bn and Rs500 million. Similarly, 97 individuals declared gifts worth between Rs500 million and Rs200 million. Meanwhile, 97 people declared having received gifts worth Rs200 million to Rs100 million, while 280 individuals declared gifts of between Rs100m and Rs50m in their wealth statements. Similarly, 2,348 people declared gifts worth Rs50 million to Rs10 million.

The Chairman took note of the issue of alleged manipulation of share prices by Bank of Punjab in order to offload shares and take 70 percent control of the bank rights. The committee heard the complaints of the shareholders; so the chairman directed the SECP and SBP to provide a reply in the next meeting.

The committee also decided to take up the issue of alleged planned manipulation and inside trading in Bank of Punjab (BoP) in next meeting. The committee was informed that planned manipulation was made in the selling of shares of Bank of Punjab that affected the share holders of BoP from all across the country.

The committee initially considered the Private Member Bill presented by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati regarding amendment in the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance, 2001. As per the deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan one such bill had been incorporated in 2016 which had contained a similar amendment. Hence, Senator Azam Khan Swati decided to withdraw his bill.

The committee took up the second item on agenda of discussing the Private Member Bill introduced by Saleem Manviwalla regarding the amendment in Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992. The chairman decided to send recommendations to the Finance Division regarding it.

The committee was briefed by chairman FBR about a case dealt in under the Anti-Money Laundering Act and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT). The chairman stressed that FBR must not try cases of tax payers under the above mentioned act.

The meeting was attended by members including Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Kamil Ali Agha, Saud Majeed and Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.