BADIN: The Balochistan government has provided compensation money (Rs9 million) to the heirs of nine workers belonging to Sindh who were killed during different militants’ attacks in Balochistan.

Two of the deceased, Muhammad Ayub and Sawan, worked on a project in Balochistan when they were killed in the attack. Ayub’s wife Subhan Khatoon and Sawan’s son Bhoro received the compensation cheques.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners of Tharparkar and Badin districts on Monday received Rs7 million from the deputy commissioner of Turbat as compensation for the families of seven men from Sindh who were among 20 labourers killed in an attack in Turbat district of Balochistan in 2015.

The amount has been provided by the Balochistan government on the orders of Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri. All the seven slain labourers — five from Tharparkar district and two from Badin district — belonged to Magwana community.